Lunch and Learn to focus on health care

January 16, 2022 John Peters II Business, News 0

Chris Lumsden

The Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce will be holding one of its Lunch & Learn meetings this week.

“This event will focus on the state of healthcare and guests will hear from local leader Chris Lumsden, CEO of Northern Regional Hospital,” the chamber said in announcing the event. “Chris…will share insight into the healthcare industry generally and specifically to Surry County. Following his remarks there will be a Q&A session open to all attendees.”

The gathering, sponsored by Chatham Nursing & Rehabilitation and Frontier Natural Gas Company, will be on Friday, Jan. 21, from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Pilot Knob Park Country Club.

The chamber’s Lunch and Learn program is a periodic series of lunches that include a speaker or speakers addressing areas of concern for local businesses and residents. Seating is limited, so advance ticket purchases are required. The cost is $30 for a single ticket, or $180 for a reserved table of 6 individuals. For non-chamber members, the costs are $35 and $210, respectively. The ticket includes lunch, which is grilled chicken with mushrooms and onions, green beans, loaded mashed potatoes, rolls; and non-alcoholic beverages.

To purchase tickets, contact: Travis Frye, program & events director, at 336-786-6116, ext. 204, or by email at Travis@MtAiryNCChamber.org