Local student named to governor’s advisory council

January 16, 2022 Mount Airy News News 0

Nancy García Villa

Gov. Roy Cooper has appointed Surry Early College High School student Nancy García Villa to the Governor’s Advisory Council on Hispanic/Latino Affairs as a member at-large.

Villa is a dually enrolled student at Surry Early College High School and Surry Community College, expected to graduate in 2022. She was named as a LatinxEd 20 under 20 youth leader in 2020.

The advisory council advises the governor on issues related to the Hispanic/Latino community in North Carolina and supports state efforts to promote cooperation and understanding between the Hispanic/Latino community, the general public, the state, federal, and local governments.