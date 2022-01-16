COVID testing can test patience

Michella Huff of the Surry County Board of Elections appeared in front of the Board of Commissioners Monday nights to make a funding request for her office to facilitate two mailings to residents. Her explanation of a straightforward mailing to voters illuminated how the machine of Raleigh politics can have an impact in every district across the state.

The business end of Huff’s request is the simple part: due to the recent updates to congressional district maps, her board voted and decided to send a notification card to all registered voters in the county. The new district maps take Surry County from a “split house” district into one where the county has one state representative and one state senator.

To let residents know where they would vote, and on what seats they would be voting for, Huff asked for $24,175 to send a card to all 47,000 voters. Second, she is required by law to notify 5,761 residents of consolidation of their local voting precinct, and those affected will be notified by mail.

Huff’s simple funding request then hits the turbulence caused by a prevailing current of hot air blowing from Wake County. The upheaval to the elections at the local level is being felt due to the lawsuits involving the redrawn congressional maps.

Of many things this state has gained fame for, the electoral maps are not one upon which a hat is often found hung. Claims of gerrymandering have been levied at the maps created by the 2020 census, and also ones well before that.

For those not familiar with North Carolina district maps, they have gained this notoriety for good reason. Strangely drawn creatures they are, that bisect counties or communities, they find their lines at times driven and drawn by politics and power.

For those within these strange boundaries, it may feel that the representation that matters most is the person doing it and not the people for which is it being done. It is often for the benefit of that one elected official that all this legal leg work with maps is done, it seems to the more cynical among the population.

So, North Carolina is here again in another cycle of litigation, finger pointing and the same us versus them politics that has driven societal discourse to its knees across America.

Money is being spent in piles on lawyers while local candidates can’t file and get their campaigns going in earnest. They sit and wait on the lawsuits, lawsuits that debate the merits and methods of drawing lines around human beings in just the right way.

“The lawsuits are to stop the maps that were introduced by the General Assembly. Those maps then were then put in place in front of filing for Dec. 6,” Huff said in giving an explanation of the current status of the pause in North Carolina’s election processes to the commissioners.

“Then the lawsuit happened on Dec. 8, stopping everything. So we are in limbo now as to what happen with the maps, but if the maps stay then we would have to notify, or my board has voted to notify every Surry County voter of the change.”

This perpetual waiting game is furthered by the fact, as Huff pointed out, this could all have to be done again if a new set of lawsuits are filed. “Everything is still on hold, there is not much of an update there, I apologize,” Huff told the Board of Commissioners. “Everything is still on hold with the lawsuits as far as the maps go and as far as filings go.”

Commissioner Eddie Harris asked if Huff could provide any insight into the timeline as to when the litigation cold be settled. “The order itself actually can go up to mid-March before they determine filing to be open again. Nothing has been said as to whether that can be that long or not, anything definite.

“But next week there is actually the first hearing of a judge panel to do the first ruling. We’re hoping something will come next week.”

Questions on resetting the filing deadlines and such are premature, and being asked at the wrong level she said. Once the lawsuits have been cleared, Huff said the state would then issue new guidance on filing deadlines and the like. Meanwhile the limbo goes on, and the local first time candidate is still sitting, waiting.

Commissioner Larry Johnson wanted to cut through and get to the real heart of the funding issue that was on the table before the board. If the lawsuits prevail, this mailing would be irrelevant as the new maps would be tossed and the districts would not change. He did not need to wait to know that he did not want to pay for something that isn’t needed.

There was a sense of frustration in the question and answering between the board and Huff because of the uncertainty of it all. With balls still in the air, the Board of Elections simply cannot act yet. “We will do no mailings unless we have to,” Huff assured Johnson.

County Manager Chris Knopf suggested the board attach a contingency onto that line item, and the final unanimous passage of both spending items contained that language. In the end, what was needed got done as the smaller mailing was mandated due to district consolidation within the county, and would have to have been paid for regardless.