Police expanding ‘Less Lethal’ arsenal

In an era of national attention on fatal shootings by police, one local law enforcement agency is relying on non-lethal alternatives as much as possible.
This includes an effort by the Mount Airy Police Department to expand its specialty impact munitions equipment using grant funds received last Tuesday from a local Rotary Club.
The money will be used to buy two additional Less Lethal weapons — in layman’s terms, shotguns that fire small beanbag-type projectiles at a velocity sufficient to subdue someone who is posing a danger to themselves or others.
These devices resemble a regular pump shotgun and also use 12-gauge “stun shells” that look like the real thing, but contain less of a powder charge.
And instead of lead pellets, the guns fire the bagged projectiles at the target — theoretically toward an individual’s extremities to cause a minor short-term trauma or muscle spasm aimed at stopping a threat in its tracks.
“We have several in our vehicles right now,” Police Chief Dale Watson said Friday of the Less Lethal-labeled shotguns.
He explained that the department had been made aware of possible Rotary grant assistance — which will be used to buy the two new ones — through its support group, Friends of the Mount Airy Police Department.
“We applied for the funds,” the chief said of the $1,000 subsequently awarded by the Rotary Club during a Tuesday meeting at Cross Creek Country Club, where he displayed one of the specialty shotguns.
Changing times
In the Old West, peace officers tended to rely on their trusty six-shooters, but in today’s law enforcement environment there is an emphasis on other weaponry that doesn’t result in someone being buried on Boot Hill.
The Mount Airy Police Department in recent years has used pepper spray and tasers, with that force progression most recently incorporating the Less Lethal shotguns.
Officers have an array of weaponry, including traditional handguns, to fit whatever situation might be faced in a crime setting — which are deployed under a strict set of guidelines.
The non-lethal methods aren’t used in response to simple non-compliance, Chief Watson explained, only instances in which someone’s behavior has become aggressive or assertive to the point he or she needs to be subdued to protect themselves or others.
“But a threshold for lethal force has not been met,” he said in pointing out how the Less Lethal shotguns fill a niche in this regard.
“It gives you an option — it gives you a go-between,” Watson said of the device officers consider a reliable alternative. “You’ve trained in that option — we know its a go-to.”
The police chief mentioned one particular incident in which a Less Lethal shotgun paid dividends, involving a suicidal individual who was barricaded inside a home. That person was subdued without injury after being struck in a leg by the projectile, a 40-gram “ballistic bag.”
Aiming toward one’s extremities is a key, since firing at a person’s body core might injure organs.
“Under certain circumstances, it could result in death,” Watson said of being hit by a blast from a specialty shotgun.
During a demonstration Friday afternoon behind the police station, two projectiles fired at a plastic container produced noticeable dents — yet much less damage than the standard-issue 9mm or 357 magnum handguns would leave.
Another advantage with the new shotguns is better precision, aided by dead-on sights, and at a greater distance than the taser option, for example.
A taser might be good 25 feet away from an aggressive individual, while a Less Lethal shotgun has a maximum accuracy range of 70 feet.
And there is a better chance of success with it as opposed to using something such as pepper spray, according to city police Capt. Junior Palmer.
“Pepper spray just won’t work on some people,” Palmer said.
Chief Watson also pointed out that shots from a taser are limited, whereas the non-lethal shotguns hold up to seven shells.
“And with this you could deal with multiple assailants.”
No choice sometimes
Sadly, there are occasions when alternative uses of force simply do not apply.
One such incident occurred at a home on Allred Mill Road in July 2020, when two Mount Airy police officers were dispatched there to assist the Surry County Emergency Medical Service concerning a reported chemical overdose.
It involved a 23-year-old man living at that location who initiated an altercation with police and was fatally shot.
“He was coming at the officers with a knife,” the chief recalled.
The two policemen basically had no choice in the matter, including employing a less-lethal option such as the new shotgun technology.
“That was a lethal-force encounter — an option like this could not have been used,” Watson emphasized.
“If you have a lethal-force encounter, the appropriate response is lethal force.”
An inquiry into the shooting by the State Bureau of Investigation showed the two city officers acted reasonably under the circumstances, a finding confirmed by the Surry County District Attorney’s Office.
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.