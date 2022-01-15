Central student council collects snacks for Hospice House

Central Middle School’s student council sponsored a snack drive for Hospice House in the weeks leading up to Christmas break. This snack drive was productive and made snacks available to families who have loved ones at Hospice House.

“We appreciate every student and their families who donated for this wonderful project,” school officials said of the project.