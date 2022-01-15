Wreck claims local teen, injures another

By John Peters jpeters@mtairynews.com

A 19-year-old Surry County man was killed early Friday morning, and another was severely injured, when their vehicle slammed into a tree on Cook School Road.

Ty Montgomery, of Snow Hill Road in Mount Airy, died when the pick-up truck in which he was riding crashed shortly before 1 a.m. Friday, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

He was a passenger in the truck, driven by Carlson Hawks, also 19, according to First Sgt. J.M. Church. Hawks was taken to Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem with serious but non-life threatening injuries, Church said.

He said the truck was traveling east on Cook School Road, near Tom Hunter Road, at a “high rate of speed” when the vehicle drove left of center, then ran off the road and crashed into the tree. He said neither man was wearing a seat belt.

While blood test results were not yet available, Church said “It does not initially appear that drugs or alcohol were involved…they were simply traveling at a high rate of speed…in excess of the posted speed limit, 55 mph.”

“No charges have been filed at this time, but the investigation continues,” Church said. Once the investigation is complete, his department will turn over the evidence to the District Attorney office, whose staff will ultimately determine if charges are warranted.