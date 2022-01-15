Wreck claims local teen, injures another

With hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continuing to rise at an alarming rate across North Carolina, boosters remain the most important thing you can do to keep yourself and your loved ones out of the hospital, officials with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services noted this past week.

Hospitalizations of COVID cases in North Carolina have been increasing to levels never seen to date in the entirety for the pandemic, and sadly we are not alone. In the last seven days North Carolina has reported 67,913 new cases of the virus. Contrast that with the average for the previous seven days of 29,701 new cases and the numbers speak for themselves.

For Surry County in the last 14 days there have been 798 new cases of the virus reported, and 440 in the last seven days. Overnight, 93 new cases were reported, if that number were to hold steady that would mean 651 new cases this coming week.

The trend is not unique to North Carolina as last week the country twice broke its record for daily COVID cases, according to New York Times data. On Thursday alone the US had more than 580,000 new COVID cases. However, over the past two weeks, while the number of COVID cases in the United States has increased by 181%, and the number of hospitalizations has increased by 19%, the number of deaths has decreased by 5%.

“Now is the time to get your booster shot,” said Kody H. Kinsley, Chief Deputy Secretary for Health and Incoming DHHS Secretary. “We have plenty of vaccine in state, and getting a booster shot, or getting vaccinated if you aren’t already, dramatically decreases the risk of severe illness and hospitalization from the Omicron variant.” Vaccines are available for everyone 5 years and older from county health departments, your doctor and pharmacy chains across the county free of charge.

NCDHHS has also adopted revised guidance from Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, which outlines what individuals should do if they contract or are exposed to COVID to help slow the spread to others. What has not changed is that if you have symptoms, regardless of vaccination status – you should get tested and isolate from others while you wait for a result.

Not all the COVID news today is bad news, as more studies on the omicron variant are being published that now suggest omicron, “is doing its own thing in many ways,” according to Ravindra Gupta, a researcher on virus variants at Cambridge University, and an author of one of the studies. “The biology of the virus is not the same as it was before. It’s almost a new thing.”

These published studies included lab tests that found the omicron variant yielded less damaging infections to the lungs, and instead limited its damage largely to the nose, throat, and windpipe.

“It seems to be less virulent,” said Dr Monica Gandhi, an infectious disease specialist and professor of medicine at University of California, San Francisco. “We seem to have so much more immunity in December 2021” that during previous waves.

This is no time for anyone to let their guard down, just because omicron may not be as lethal as previous variants. Justin Lessler, an epidemiology professor at the University of North Carolina stated, “With Omicron, our surges are so big, even if it’s on average … much less severe than previous variants, the sheer number of cases is such that hospital systems are going to be overwhelmed and there is risks to individuals because it’s so likely you will be infected.”

Hospital overcrowding and the strain on scarce medical resources has been of concern since the beginning of the pandemic. Not too long removed are the memories of of tired nurses reusing the same mask for a month while folks at home were making masks out of t-shirts and hankies. Everyone has the power to prevent this from happening again and can take some of the strain off of the local health care workers and public health officials by following the guidelines.

The Surry County Health and Nutrition Center has sent out the following reminder that if you are not able to be tested, follow the guidance below as though you are positive.

If you are exposed to someone with COVID-19 and are:

• Not vaccinated – stay away from others for 5 days, get tested on day 5 after exposure, and if you test negative, return to normal activities while wearing a mask for 5 additional days.

• Vaccinated and eligible for a booster, but not yet boosted – stay away from others for 5 days, get tested on day 5 after exposure, and if you test negative, return to normal activities while wearing a mask for 5 additional days.

• Vaccinated and have either received your booster or are not yet eligible for a booster – you do not need to stay away from others, but you should wear a mask for 10 days.

If you test positive, regardless of vaccination status, and:

• Do not have symptoms – isolate yourself from others for 5 days, then wear a mask for 5 additional days when you return to normal activities.

• Have symptoms – isolate yourself from others until you are fever-free for 24-hours and your symptoms are improving. You should isolate for at least 5 days since your symptoms began. Once you stop isolating, you should wear a mask for 5 additional days.

People who have received two doses of either Pfizer or Moderna vaccines are eligible for a booster shot after 6 months, and those who got a Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine initially should receive a booster after 2 months.

According to the CDC, those who are eligible for boosters and have not received them should follow the stricter guidance for quarantine and masks.

The CDC guidance cites initial data from South Africa showing that two mRNA doses provide 35 percent protection against infection. With a booster shot, that increases to 75 percent.

The CDC recommends a well-fitting mask is and if possible, people are encouraged to wear a surgical or procedure mask, a KN95 or an N95 respirator. In general, the CDC recommends all unvaccinated people 2 years old or older wear a mask indoors.

Surry County Health and Nutrition Center will offer vaccine and booster doses Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Call 336-401-8400 to schedule an appointment, but walk-ins will be accepted.

The CDC, NCDHSS and Surry County Health and Nutrition Center ask that you do not visit the emergency room to get tested. The golden rule for COVID remains: if you do not feel well, err on the side of caution for the protection of your loved ones and neighbors and stay home.

For more information on vaccines, testing, and COVID-19 guidance, please call the Surry County Health and Nutrition Center or visit www.facebook.com/SurryCountyHealthandNutritionCenter