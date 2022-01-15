Surprise snag snarls Stuart statue saga

The last shots of the Civil War were fired nearly 160 years ago — but a modern-day battle continues over the fate of a statue honoring one of its key figures.
Members of the J.E.B. Stuart Birthplace Preservation Trust based in Ararat, Virginia, tried for months to convince city officials in Richmond to let them take charge of a large bronze likeness of Maj. Gen. Stuart which was removed in July 2020.
It had long occupied a spot along Monument Avenue in Virginia’s capital until being ousted along with other statues of Confederate military leaders amid a nationwide wave of protests.
Not only did Richmond leaders fail to act on requests by various historic-preservation groups seeking to give the city-owned statues new homes — in Stuart’s case, his Laurel Hill birthplace in Ararat — they’ve passed the decision gauntlet to another entity.
A plan recently was forged by city and state officials to transfer ownership of about 10 statues to the Richmond-based Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia and a partner institution, The Valentine museum of Richmond history.
Officials of the local trust group agree that this move certainly has thrown an unexpected twist into their efforts to relocate the statue to Patrick County.
After dealing with Richmond officials, the organization is having to regroup in its approach to the Black History Museum.
“Basically on our end, we’re still at the mercy of what they decide to do,” said Ronnie Haynes, the birthplace group’s president.
“The way the law is written, they have the final say,” Haynes added regarding museum officials’ disposition of the formerly public property.
Tom Bishop of the trust’s board of directors says one problem is not knowing exactly where the museum is coming from in terms of its thoughts about the Stuart statue and how this might affect its ultimate fate.
“I can’t figure that out,” Bishop said.
Richmond Mayor Levar M. Stoney is quoted in one media report as saying that “entrusting the future of these monuments and pedestals to two of our most respected institutions is the right thing to do. “
This is said to include “properly” engaging the public to ensure appropriate future uses of the statues that were removed.
Museum officials will seek citizen input, possibly including sending out surveys and making contacts during festivals and events, according to media reports.
Both museums in Richmond reportedly are approaching the situation through “completely open minds” with no geographic or strategic limitations involved, in order to make informed decisions.
Haynes hopes museum officials also revisit the 23 applications that were submitted to the city of Richmond from those seeking to take charge of the statues, including the trust organization. Most of the proposals seek donations of statues.
In the meantime, the plan calls for the city and the state to keep the items in storage while the museums interact with the public and other institutional partners in considering the next steps.
Local effort to continue
With that outcome cloaked in uncertainty, one thing that is clear is the J.E.B. Stuart Birthplace Preservation Trust is not about to give up on its dream of moving the statue to what is considered an appropriate place.
“We’ve still got the door open,” Haynes said. “We’re just hoping for the best.”
The trust president said it plans to send another letter to Richmond officials on top of previous correspondence. “We just hope that will have an impact.”
Haynes says some breakthrough also might occur through a change in Virginia’s governmental makeup occurring this month involving Republican Glenn Youngkin taking office along with a GOP-controlled Legislature — a shift from Democratic rule.
“There is a possibility the new governor and General Assembly will put some pressure on,” Haynes said of a decision on what to do with the statues, although he doesn’t expect action anytime soon.
Some concern emerged in discussions leading up to the recent transfer decision about avoiding a situation in which the statues become the basis for Confederate theme parks.
But Bishop says the J.E.B. Stuart Birthplace Preservation Trust would use the Stuart statue in a thoughtful, dignified way that stresses education about a key period in America, which occurs during its annual Civil War encampment and reenactment at Laurel Hill.
“There is a proper historical perspective.”
The Ararat group has agreed to foot the bill for transporting the statue to Laurel Hill and setup costs including surveillance equipment, which has included soliciting contributions from the public.
“We’re still getting inquiries about it — people want to make donations,” Haynes said.
While that has been put on hold for the time being, he believes adequate financial support will come from the public if the local group is awarded the statue.
