Grapevine pruning workshop is Friday

January 14, 2022 John Peters II News 0

The Surry County NC Extension is offering a free, in-person, hands-on workshop and demonstration on pruning and training grapevines at Hidden Vineyard in Dobson on Friday, Jan. 21.

Dr. Mark Hoffman, a NC State University viticulture specialist, will be conducting the workshop, which runs from 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. For more information and to register go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/237685713367.