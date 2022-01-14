Police reports

January 13, 2022 Thomas Joyce News 0

• An Alabama man has been jailed under a $25,000 secured bond on felony motor vehicle-theft, drug, false-pretense and other charges filed in Mount Airy, according to city police reports.

Brad Allen Tanner, 42, of the town of Geraldine in that state, was encountered by officers on East Oak Street last Friday during the recovery of a stolen vehicle that police records identify as a 2016 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup.

Tanner was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and two other felonies: obtaining property by false pretense and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. He also is accused of misdemeanor violations including possession of stolen goods, simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possessing drug paraphernalia.

The Alabama resident is scheduled to be in Surry District Court next Wednesday.

• Another person was arrested for the larceny of a motor vehicle Tuesday in a separate incident.

Shawn Phalen Murphy, 37, of 120 Single Tree Lane, Dobson, came into contact with police that morning on North Renfro Street in the vicinity of The Mount Airy News in reference to a disturbance call and subsequently was jailed on charges including larceny of a motor vehicle, which had been filed through Surry County authorities on Monday.

A misdemeanor larceny count also was issued on Dec. 31 in the county against Murphy, who additionally was charged by city officers Tuesday with possession of stolen property, operating a vehicle with a fictitious tag and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

She was held in the Surry County Jail under a $2,500 secured bond and slated for a Feb. 7 appearance in District Court.

• Ryan Grey Hardy, 32, of 2978 Old Highway 601, was charged with shoplifting (concealment) on Jan. 5 at Dollar General on North Renfro Street, involving body spray and gaming cards Hardy allegedly had hidden in his pants.

The merchandise with a total value of $31 was recovered. Hardy was released under a $500 unsecured bond to appear in court, with the case set for Feb. 7. He has been banned from all Dollar General stores.

• Money was reported stolen from a vehicle on the night of Jan. 3 outside a convenience store at 287 Holly Springs Road, where an unspecified sum was taken from the 2001 Toyota Tacoma pickup of Charles Donald Mills, a Mills Road resident, which was unsecured.