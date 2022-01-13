MLK holiday to alter city sanitation schedules

January 13, 2022 Thomas Joyce News 0
Staff Report

The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday will be accompanied by changes in Mount Airy’s sanitation schedules.

This is to include no yard waste collections in the city that day. The next pickups of yard waste will occur a week later on Jan. 24.

In addition, the commercial garbage routes normally serviced on Monday have been moved to Tuesday in light of the holiday.

The same shift in collections to Tuesday will occur with the Monday industrial roll-off route.

City offices are scheduled to be closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.