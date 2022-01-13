Balsam Range to play in Mount Airy

Balsam Range will be performing in Mount Airy later this month as part of the Blue Ridge and Beyond Series, with a concert scheduled for Jan. 22 at the Historic Earle Theatre.
The 2018 International Bluegrass Music Association’s Entertainer of the Year, Balsam Range has become one of the genre’s most award-winning acts. Since forming in 2007, the group has garnered 13 IBMA awards on the heels of eight critically-acclaimed albums. Balsam Range has left audiences spellbound while headlining major festivals from coast-to-coast, selling out venues across the nation and has made multiple appearances at the Grand Ole Opry.
In addition to winning Entertainer of the Year, Balsam Range vocalist Buddy Melton won IBMA’s Male Vocalist of the Year and bass player Tim Surrett won IBMA’s Bass Player of the Year in 2018.
Melton performs on the fiddle and lead and tenor vocals; Darren Nicholson plays mandolin, octave mandolin, and sings lead vocals, baritone and low tenor vocals; Dr. Marc Pruett plays banjo; Surrett plays bass and dobro, and sings baritone and lead vocals; and Caleb Smith plays guitar and performs lead and baritone vocals. The five original members are all acoustic musicians and singers from western North Carolina. They adopted the name of a majestic range of mountains that surrounds part of their home county of Haywood where the Great Smoky Mountains meet the Blue Ridge, the Great Balsam Range.
The concert is set to begin at 7:30 p.m.
Additional concerts planned for the Blue Ridge and Beyond Series include Sam Bush on Feb. 12, Dailey and Vincent on March 12, and The Lonesome River Band on April 30. Martha and Emily Spencer along with Chester McMillian will host old-time workshops during the Tommy Jarrell Celebration and Whitetop Mountain Band will be the featured band at the dance on Feb. 26.
Tickets for the Balsam Range performance are $55 Preferred, $50 Orchestra, and $40 Balcony, and can be purchased online at www.surryarts.org, by calling 336 786-7998, in person at the Surry Arts Council office 218 Rockford Street, Mount Airy, or at the door of the Earle one hour before the performance.