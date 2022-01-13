Dobson Elementary food drive nets nearly 1,000 cans

Dobson Elementary School Student Council representatives Paris Dyson, Izreal Atkins and Student Council officers Colton Walker, Macee Brame, Melanie Nunez Gonzalez and Valeria Baltazar helped lead the school’s food drive. (Submitted photo)

The Dobson Elementary Student Council sponsored the annual food drive once again this year. The school collected 974 cans that will benefit the friends in our community through Foothills Food Pantry.

“We appreciate the support of our students and families of Dobson Elementary in the efforts to provide for our community,” school officials said of the effort.