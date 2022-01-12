Police reports

• A Mount Airy man has been arrested on charges including two counts of larceny from a merchant, a felony, and three misdemeanors, according to city police reports.

Kenneth Anthony Pack, 30, of 111 Badgett Ave., was served with warrants at the local probation office on State Street on Dec. 28 which also included charges of larceny, possession of stolen goods and concealment of goods, which had been issued through the Dobson Police Department on Dec. 21.

He was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $500 secured bond and slated for a Feb. 22 appearance in District Court.

• An attempt to obtain prescription medications by providing fraudulent information occurred at Mount Airy Drug on West Independence Boulevard on Dec. 27. Phenergan, azithromycin and prednisone were the drugs targeted by the unknown party involved.

It previously was reported that a similar attempt occurred the same day at Walgreens on West Independence Boulevard in the vicinity of Mount Airy Drug.

• Ethan Wayne Gibson, 25, of Galax, Virginia, is facing a felony drug charge, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, which was filed on Dec. 22 after he was encountered by officers on Franklin Street during a suspicious-vehicle investigation.

Gibson allegedly was found with methamphetamine and amphetamines and also was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, arrest records show. He was jailed under a $5,000 secured and is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Feb. 23.

• Terry Conway Guynn , 44, listed as homeless, was jailed under a $2,000 secured bond on a felony charge of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, along with possessing drug paraphernalia and second-degree trespassing, as the result of a Dec. 21 encounter with police at the Lady Bug coin-operated laundry establishment on North South Street.

It regarded a trespassing investigation stemming from Guynn having been banned from that location last February. The case was calendared for Monday’s court session.