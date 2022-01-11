Extension group offering youth, adult scholarships

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

DOBSON — Despite the financial and other strains posed by the coronavirus pandemic, a local scholarship program is maintaining its mission of aiding the educational aspirations of residents as it has for decades.

Surry County Extension and Community Association (ECA) members have announced a new round of applications for the 2022 North Central District Extension and Community Association Scholarships.

The $600 scholarships are given each year to a youth and an adult who are continuing their education beyond the high school level in any field of study, but with priority given to a degree in family and consumer sciences.

Normally, academic scholarships are geared toward younger students, but the one just unveiled in Dobson by Carmen Long of the local N.C. Cooperative Extension unit based there recognizes the career goals of their older counterparts.

An adult as defined by the scholarship criteria is an individual who has completed high school and has had a break in his/her formal education and now wishes to again pursue that. This can include those displaced from the labor force and wanting to reinvent themselves as a result of the pandemic.

A youth applicant, meanwhile, is defined as a high school senior or a student presently enrolled in college having completed high school without a break in the formal education track.

All applicants must be North Carolina residents planning to attend a state-accredited college, community college or technical institute the fall of 2022.

Scholarships are awarded based on weighted criteria including 25 percent each in the categories of financial need, scholarship potential, activities and honors and an Extension and Community Association (ECA) connection.

Long has explained that along with direct membership in the organization, this connection can include having a family member involved, or if an applicant has engaged in Cooperative Extension-related activities over the years such as showing livestock.

The application deadline is Feb. 15.

Applications can be obtained from the Surry County Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension at 336-401-8025, where more information on applying or joining an ECA club also is available.

The Surry Extension and Community Association now has five clubs and 50-plus members located throughout the county. The organization’s mission is to strengthen families through leadership development, volunteer work, educational support and research-based education from N.C. State University and North Carolina A&T State University.

Although a $600 scholarship is not a large sum when it comes to financing higher education these days, if nothing else it could help buy books, Long has said.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.