Area hospitals again filled to capacity

The recent wave of COVID-19 infections across the nation has hit Surry County — the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said Surry County is averaging 102 new cases a day over the past two weeks.
Those numbers are pushing area hospitals to capacity.
Northern Regional Hospital in Mount Airy reported Tuesday all 133 beds were full, with additional patients being held in the Emergency Department waiting on beds to clear. Thirty-seven of the hospital’s patients are suffering from COVID-19, including seven of the 10 full beds in the Intensive Care Unit.
Hugh Chatham in Elkin is reporting much the same story — all of its 81 beds are full, with additional patients needing admission being held in the Emergency Department. According to a joint statement released by Dr. Jonathan Snyder, chief medical officer, and Mary Blackburn, chief clinical officer and vice president care innovation, about 50% of those hospitalized at Hugh Chatham, and 90% of those patients are individuals who not been fully vaccinated. They did not provide a breakdown among those of who were partially vaccinated and those who have had no vaccine treatments.
At Northern, Robin Hodgin, senior vice president of patient services and chief nursing officer, said between 86%-90% of its COVID patients are not vaccinated.
“The state estimates that 90% of all cases are now Omicron,” she said of the Omicron variant of the virus, which heath officials have said has become the dominate strain, fueling the nationwide surge.
Officials with both hospitals said wait times for patients visiting their emergency departments can be much longer now than normal because of the overwhelming numbers of patients, but officials with neither facility could give an average wait time.
“Wait times are longer and vary depending on many variables,” Hodgin said. “The acuity of patients seen is higher, the volume of patients is higher pushing capacity restraints, which often results in longer waits.”
“Wait times, admission and transfer times…are dependent on multiple factors, and change quickly throughout any given day,” Hugh Chatham officials said.
Not only is the surge in patients affecting bed capacity at Surry County’s two hospitals, but patients needing transfer to other hospitals with more specialized care are finding those larger hospitals are also filled to capacity. Hodgin said Northern is holding such patients in the hospitals’ Emergency Department — sometimes for days — hoping for a bed to open at another facility.
Thus far, the flu season has been relatively mild. Hodgin said there have been a few cases at the hospital, but no wave of such cases. Officials at Hugh Chatham said none of their inpatients had tested positive for flu.
Northern has temporarily suspended all elective procedures that would require an inpatient admission. Officials at Hugh Chatham did not say if they had suspended such procedures.
All totaled, as of Tuesday, the Department of Health and Human Services said Surry County has seen 15,769 confirmed cases of COVID-19, although the department did not say how many of those are first-time cases and how many of those include people who have contracted the coronavirus multiple times. The county-wide death toll from the virus stood at 262. There have been 1,434 confirmed new cases in Surry County over the past 14 days, and 713 over the past seven days.