Quilters honored for art, patriotism efforts

A cold January night seemed the perfect time to celebrate the craft of quilting, which involved members of a local group being recognized for efforts to honor military members while also preserving an important tradition.
Members of the Surry Quilters Guild — a longtime non-profit group dedicated to promoting and perpetuating that art — also serve as volunteers for the Quilt of Valor Foundation.
It is a national organization launched in 2003 by a mother of a soldier deployed in Iraq.
The foundation has altered its mission to recognize the contribution of all veterans and present military members. This is rooted in a belief that every man and woman in uniform who has sworn an oath to do whatever they are called upon to protect and defend the country is worthy of a Quilt of Valor.
That effort is supported by the Surry Quilters Guild, which has been making and awarding quilts to veterans and those now serving for 10 years.
As of the last Veterans Day observance in November, the group has presented 244 quilts.
“All of the quilts they make are, of course, handmade and are different,” Steve Yokeley of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners said during a meeting last Thursday when city officials put the Surry Quilters Guild in the spotlight.
This included praising its accomplishments as a whole and presenting members in attendance with city government certificates of appreciation for their efforts.
Yokeley himself has been a beneficiary of that, displaying a quilt at the meeting bearing a U.S. Navy design representing the branch of service in which he served. Quilts of Valor specifically designate this for each recipient, whether it involves the Army or others.
In addition to their efforts to honor military contributions, the Surry Quilters Guild makes comfort quilts for the Mount Airy Novant Oncology Department and ones for premature babies at Brenner Children’s Hospital.
Mayor Ron Niland referred to another key role the group plays in furthering an important part of cultural heritage which might otherwise be forgotten and fade into history.
“I’m glad that I’m seeing some young ladies,” Niland said while passing out the city certificates of recognition to members, some being awarded in absentia due to absences from the meeting prompted by reasons including COVID-19. “I’m glad to see this tradition is continuing.”
Group members issued certificates include:
Jan Bissell, Carolyn Brinkley, Debbie Brinkley, Gloria Bryant, Terri Cockerham, Linda Coffin, Diana Collins, Lida Conn, Donna Dobbins, Lucille Doyle, Sylvia Gentry, Dara Gillespie, Dee Hancock, Jane Hawks, Karen Haynes, Dianne Holder, Michele Holmes, Glenda Laster;
Also, Margaret Layman, Madison Moorefield, Sandra Nixon, Rhonda Parker, Mimi Patterson, Rhoda Paulhamus, Judy Powers, Betty Riddle, Sharon Sammons, Bonnie Shropshire, Debbie Stoltz, Deb Wagoner and Ramona York.
The group that has 33 members meets on the third Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall of Faith Baptist Church.
Housing Authority action
Among other business at their meeting, the city commissioners reappointed Lenise Lynch to another term on the governing board of the housing authority for Mount Airy.
Lynch’s present term is set to expire on Feb. 16 and she was approved for another five years on the board that oversees public housing facilities in the city.
The local woman who is the general manager of Hampton Inn on Rockford Street originally joined the housing group in 2017 to fill a vacancy caused by the death of Alton Gaither.
Lynch also has served with the Mount Airy Tourism Development Authority among other public involvements.
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.