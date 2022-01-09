State OKs $500,000 grant for hospital building

January 9, 2022

Project to create 50 jobs requiring $25,000 match from city

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Construction personnel stand Friday near a site along South Street in Mount Airy where a 25,000-square-foot medical office building housing a primary care facility will be constructed by Northern Regional Hospital as part of major expansion plans.

Northern Regional Hospital is receiving a financial booster shot via a $500,000 state grant to aid construction of a medical office facility which will be accompanied by 50 new jobs.

The city of Mount Airy had applied for the building reuse grant, on behalf of the hospital, from the N.C. Department of Commerce, targeting state funding available for rural health facilities through a competitive process.

That step was authorized by municipal officials in late October, and they recently learned the application had been approved.

A grant of up to $500,000 was sought and the local project qualified for that entire sum due to the 50 jobs that will be created during a three-year expansion plan by Northern Regional Hospital, according to city government documents.

The money will go toward the development of a 25,000-square-foot medical office building on South Street just west of the main hospital campus bordering Rockford Street. It will house a primary care facility.

That structure is among an array of projects announced by the hospital last spring, with a total price tag estimated at $13.5 million, to accommodate its growth plans for the next 20 years.

A key part of that expansion is the new medical office building, for which the cost has been projected at $8.25 million. Plans have called for it to be completed in the spring of 2023, with new parking facilities including a 70-space deck also part of the expansion mix.

The building reuse grant received for the office structure is similar to those awarded to manufacturing companies to expand and upfit facilities.

And even though a new structure is involved rather than one to be reused, city Community Development Director Martin Collins has said the hospital project was still eligible for the state funding.

City match required

The successful grant award does come with a price — a 5% cash match in local funding totalling $25,000.

When Mount Airy officials authorized the application to the state agency in October, it was disclosed that the match could come from the city government or any other local contributor.

As it turns out, the money will be supplied by the municipality, which the city council has no problem with based on action it took during a meeting Thursday afternoon to accept the grant and provide the $25,000.

This should be considered a worthwhile investment, Mayor Ron Niland said then.

“The hospital is one of the biggest economic drivers in this community,” Niland observed in justifying the use of city dollars, which includes the fact that Northern Regional employs 950 people.

The mayor indicated that this expenditure can be viewed as supporting the critical mission of the hospital which affects Mount Airy, Surry County and the local economy.

“The things that are going on at Northern Regional Hospital will really benefit our community in the coming years,” Niland said.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.