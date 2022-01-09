Marriages

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Ryan Watson Smith, 23, of Surry County to Brooke Lashea Moore, 25, of Surry County.

– Ethan Zeb Edwards, 24, of Carroll County, Virginia, to Courtney Michelle Bennett, 31, of Surry County.

– Matthew David Hearn, 45, of Surry County to Erica Rogers Greene, 41, of Surry County.

– Herbert Joseph Bennett, 62, of Surry County to Sherry Ann Arreola, 58, of Surry County.

– John Caleb Reavis, 29, of Yadkin County to Allison Lynette Lowe, 31, of Surry County.

– German Solorzano Alcazar, 25, of Surry County to Savannah Oshay Dickson, 28, of Surry County.

– Donald Frost Parker Jr., 30, of Siginaw County to Courtney Patricia Orange, 23, of Surry County.

– Nathan Isaiah White, 18, of Surry County to Destiny Desiree Lankford, 22, of Surry County.

– Kane Lonzie Lovill, 31, of Surry County to Victoria Alexis Grandee, 21, of Carroll County.

– Austin Leslie Bateman, 24, of Surry County to Raina May White, 23, of Surry County.

– Zaid Mujahid Qureshi, 24, of Henrico County, Virginia, to Meagan Marie Gilbert, 22, of Henrico County.

– Marco Antonio Secundino, 28, of Surry County to Ana Jesica Nunez-Mandujano, 25, of Surry County.

– Carl Anthony Berrier, 45, of Surry County to Jamie Leah Evans, 44, of Yadkin County.

– Donald Cole Marion, 28, of Surry County to Chelsea Marie Azbell, 25, of Surry County.