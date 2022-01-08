Texas-size welcome greets new city manager

Mount Airy has a new city manager who is coming here from Texas.
The appointment of Stan R. Farmer to that position was announced Thursday afternoon at a meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners, after a closed session was held to finalize the hiring details.
“Stan came highly recommended and has the credentials to lead our city forward,” says a statement issued during the meeting on behalf of the mayor and commissioners.
Farmer has served for the last 13.5 years as city manager of Horseshoe Bay, Texas, population 4,100, and before that held the same job in two North Carolina municipalities, Selma and Lucama.
His new role in Mount Airy was triggered by the retirement of longtime City Manager Barbara Jones, who had served since August 2010.
Jones announced her departure on Sept. 9, becoming effective on Oct. 1, which capped off a 30-year career in city government.
A process to find her successor was launched in September, which attracted 21 applicants. mostly from North Carolina but also representing various reaches of the nation including California, Texas, Ohio, Maine and Georgia, along with neighboring Virginia.
That pool subsequently was reduced to five people, with Mayor Ron Niland disclosing in December that a finalist had been selected after a round of interviews and would be named pending final negotiations.
Niland said Thursday afternoon that the starting pay for Farmer will be $135,000 per year.
The new city manager attended the meeting along with his wife Julie.
“His goal is to start by Feb. 1,” the mayor said of Farmer, who also offered remarks after his appointment was announced.
“I look forward to working with all the department heads,” the incoming manager said of those he’ll be leading in city government, “and getting to meet people here in town.”
Well-traveled
Farmer grew up in Texas, but has a familiarity with North Carolina due to living in the Tar Heel State for 16 years including his time spent in Selma, Lucama and other venues.
The statement issued by the city notes Farmer’s “extensive educational background.” It includes a bachelor’s degree in government from the University of Texas and a master’s degree in public administration from Appalachian State University
Farmer additionally holds a master’s of executive public leadership degree from the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas.
He also attended a municipal administration program of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the ICMA (International City/County Management Association) Senior Executive Leadership Institute at the University of Virginia.
Farmer possesses a well-rounded list of achievements to go along with his academic credentials, including serving five years in the U.S. Marine Corps at Camp Lejeune and on the island of Okinawa in Japan. While in that country, he was an intelligence analyst with a top-secret security clearance.
The new city official has climbed Mount Fuji, Japan’s tallest peak, and Mount Elbert in Colorado, the Rocky Mountains’ highest summit.
Farmer is a past community theater actor who now is learning Spanish and the father of four children.
Commissioners react
Along with their unanimous vote to hire Farmer as manager after a brief closed session, members of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners offered warm remarks to him in the wake of that action. It occurred through a motion by Commissioner Tom Koch.
“This was a tough decision,” fellow council member Joe Zalescik said of a hiring process that went smoothly but required city officials to assess “a lot of people with a lot of qualifications.”
“I think we’re really lucky to have you,” Koch told Farmer during a round of comments that could be described as a Texas-size welcome for him.
This included praise from the mayor.
“I appreciate Stan from a professional standpoint,” Niland said as Farmer listened. “I am proud of what you have accomplished so far and what you will accomplish for us.”
Zalescik further cited Farmer’s willingness to relocate to Mount Airy from so far away, pointing out that he did the same thing in moving here from New Jersey in recent years.
Koch mentioned that none of the five commissioners hail from this city, but have made it their home. “And I hope you (Farmer) have the same experience.”
In addition to being pleased with Farmer from a qualifications standpoint, the open arms extended to his wife, whom board members also got to know during the selection procedure.
Commissioner Steve Yokeley said both are “genuinely” nice people.
“Getting to know her has been fantastic,” the board’s Marie Wood said of Julie Farmer. “She will be a great asset to the community.”
