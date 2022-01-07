Blood drives planned across county this month

January 7, 2022
Staff Report

With a national shortage of blood products looming due to donations occurring at extremely low levels, a series of drives is scheduled in Surry County throughout January which are open to the public.

The American Red Cross, the nation’s chief blood-collecting agency, is experiencing its worst shortage in more than a decade. The dangerously low blood supply levels have forced some hospitals to defer patients from major surgery, including organ transplants.

This crisis is coinciding with the observance of National Blood Donor Month, a time to recognize the importance of giving blood and platelets while celebrating the lifesaving impact of those who roll up their sleeves to help patients in need.

The American Red Cross office in Winston-Salem, which coordinates blood drives in Surry and other area counties, is urging those who are eligible to do just that during January.

In Surry County, the opportunities to donate are listed according to these dates, times and locations:

• Jan. 15 at Antioch Baptist Church, 137 Antioch Ave., Mount Airy, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.;

• Jan. 17, Elkin Rescue Squad, 940 N. Bridge St., 1:30 to 6 p.m.;

• Jan. 18, Shoals Elementary School, 1800 Shoals Road, Pinnacle, 1 to 5:30 p.m.;

• Jan. 24, White Plains Elementary School, 710 Cadle Ford Road, Mount Airy, 1 to 5:30 p.m.;

• Jan. 24, Pilot Mountain First United Methodist Church, 210 Marion St., noon to 4:30 p.m.;

• Jan. 27, Dobson Elementary School, 400 W. Atkins St., 1 to 5:30 p.m.

• Jan. 27, Cedar Ridge Elementary School, 734 Flippin Road, Lowgap, 1 to 5:30 p.m.;

• Jan. 31, North Surry High School, 2440 W. Pine St., Mount Airy, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.;

• Jan. 31, Surry American Red Cross building, 844 Westlake Drive, Mount Airy, 2 to 6:30 p.m.

Would-be donors are encouraged to make appointments to give blood at www.redcrossblood.org or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.

A free Red Cross Blood Donor App — which allows one to find nearby drives, schedule and manage appointments and access other information — is available by texting “BLOODAPP” to 90999 or downloading it from the App StoreSM or the Google PlayTM store.

Based on Red Cross guidelines, individuals who are at least 16 years of age in most states, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in good health and feeling well can be eligible to donate.