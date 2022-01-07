Police reports

• A felonious larceny has occurred in Mount Airy which involved a former tenant allegedly stealing housing appliances valued at $2,200 from a residence after being evicted, according to city police reports.

This is said to have occurred at a dwelling in the 200 block of Rockford Street, from which a Frigidaire stainless steel refrigerator and four window-unit air conditioners — the property of landlord Alene Casstevens Cail of Casstevens Road — were removed on Dec. 30.

The case was undergoing further investigation at last report.

• Jonathan Aron Riggs, 26, of King, was charged with larceny Monday at Walmart, where he allegedly stole assorted drinks, food and household items with a total value of $158 and also provided false information.

The merchandise is listed as recovered and Riggs was released under a $1,000 unsecured bond to appear in Surry District Court on Feb. 14.

• Kaniah Jymeel Robinson, 21, of 1800 Edgewood Place Lane, No. 201, was charged with injury to personal property Sunday after officers encountered her at another unit in the apartment complex at that location while responding to a damage call.

No details about the incident were listed in police records, which state that the case is set for next Monday’s District Court session.

• An attempt to obtain prescription medications by providing fraudulent information misrepresenting oneself occurred on Dec. 27 at Walgreens on West Independence Boulevard. An unknown party is said to have been involved in the incident to secure controlled substances including prednisone, phenergan and Z-Pak (zithromax).

• A traffic stop of a 2009 Ford Expedition triggered by an improper turn resulted in two women being jailed on felony drug charges on Dec. 21.

Sarah Ollie Marsh, 50, and Tammy Reane Rakes, 48, both listed as homeless, were encountered by police on Willow Street near Franklin Street and charged with possessing methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The two were confined in the Surry County Jail under $2,500 secured bonds and are scheduled to be in court on Jan. 31.