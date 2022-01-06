Downtown master plan effort launched

January 6, 2022 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0

Plan being funded by $67,000 from city

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

A scene of downtown Mount Airy, including a familiar Mayberry replica squad car, is captured in a 2021 file photo.

Now that Mount Airy officials have designated $67,000 in municipal funding for a downtown master plan, steps are being taken to develop it toward an ultimate goal of enhancing the central business district.

This includes the launching of an online public survey to help steer the plans for the downtown area, according to Lizzie Morrison, Main Street coordinator for the group Mount Airy Downtown Inc., who announced the survey this week.

Among other concerns, it is giving citizens a chance to weigh in on proposed changes such as implementing two-way traffic on North Street from the present one-way setup.

The downtown group is working with the city government and the Benchmark planning firm to update a previous master plan from 2004 to guide future investments there (public and private) in a coherent and cost-effective manner. The Mount Airy Board of Commissioners voted in November to allocate the $67,000 for the modernized plan, part of a total investment of about $125,000 also involving financial input from the downtown group.

This involves a major focus on economic development, public safety and quality of life, Morrison mentioned.

The survey — accessible at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/DowntownPlan_MountAiry — is a part of that process, which also includes listening sessions with focus groups and stakeholders, as outlined by a Benchmark official.

Respondents can offer input in 16 different sections, including how often they visit downtown, their primary reasons for doing so, their favorite aspect of it and one where they can list something that would make them go there more often. They also are asked whether they own businesses in the district and demographic information including age and home locations.

Those participating in the survey further can list their least-favorite parts of the central business district and indicate their overall perceptions of the area such as “great,” “boring,” “unsafe” or “unattractive.“

It additionally seeks input on specific changes that have been suggested along North Main from Independence Boulevard to West Pine Street such as replacing traffic lights with stop signs where feasible, burying utility lines and widening sidewalks to create more outdoor dining and entertainment space, among others.

Traffic changes such as converting the present two lanes of one-way traffic to two-way or reducing it by one lane also are addressed in the survey.

One question asks respondents to rank downtown parking from “very easy” to “very difficult.”

The survey will close on Jan. 31.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.