Radon campaign under way locally

DOBSON — Most people likely are unaware that radon is the leading cause of lung cancer for non-smokers in the United States.

Each year about 22,000 people die from radon-induced lung cancer, and statistics show roughly 54% of those diagnosed with the early-stage form of the disease are expected to live no more than five years.

Given that threat, N.C. Cooperative Extension personnel in Surry County are taking part in a statewide program to provide free radon test kits to local residents to detect any in their homes.

“Since radon can’t be seen or smelled, it is a problem which can easily be overlooked,” Carmen Long, an area extension agent in family and consumer education, explained Thursday.

Radon is a natural, colorless, odorless and tasteless gas that comes from the natural decay of uranium. The effects on families it touches can be just as devastating as lung cancer caused by smoking tobacco, experts say.

“Testing is the only way to know if your home has a radon issue,” Long emphasized.

The test kits can be ordered by citizens from the North Carolina Radon Program on a first-come, first-served basis due to limited quantities available. It began making 6,000 free short-term radon test kits available in connection with January being National Radon Action Month.

Kits can be can be ordered online only through the www.ncradon.org site. There is no charge for the kits, with both postage and analysis also free.

“If they need help ordering a kit, they may contact the extension office at 336-401-8025,” Long advised regarding efforts to aid Surry residents.

Measuring a home’s radon level is recommended for any residence in all locations throughout the year. But in January, the U.S.Environmental Protection Agency and other organizations join efforts to increase awareness across the nation about an easily preventable source of lung cancer.

The North Carolina Radon Program, part of the state Department of Health and Human Services, educates families and homeowners about radon gas, how to test for it and how to lower radon levels within a home to lessen the cancer risk.

Program officials say the cost of lowering radon levels in a home averages around $1,500. They also remind that radon test kits can be bought at most hardware stores for under $20.

“Take action today to make sure your home is safe,” the local extension agent urged Thursday.

“Cooperative Extension is pleased to work with the North Carolina Radon Program to help educate our local communities.”

