City ends year on dry note

January 5, 2022 Thomas Joyce News 0
Staff Report

This week’s rain and snow could obscure the fact that 2021 was a dry year in Mount Airy, including two months in a row — November and December — with precipitation totalling less than an inch.

Just .87 of an inch was logged last month at F.G. Doggett Water Plant, the city’s official weathering-monitoring station.

That was nearly three inches below the all-time local average of 3.74 inches. November had been even drier, with only .45 of an inch measured.

Measurable amounts occurred on just five days during December, with the largest amount recorded for a single day — .40 of an inch — occurring on Dec. 12.

Mount Airy finished the year with a total precipitation output of 41.44 inches, which is 6.92 inches, or 14.3%, below normal for the year. The historic local average is 48.36 inches.

Weather records have been maintained in Mount Airy since 1924.

High temps break records

Last month’s prevailing dryness was accompanied by higher-than-normal temperatures in reflecting the La Niña weather pattern that has been dictating climatic conditions in Surry County and elsewhere in recent months.

This included two records being broken and another tied.

The high temperature for the month of 76 degrees on Dec. 4 broke the previous record of 74 degrees for that date which had been set in 1982.

Later, on Dec. 27, a reading of 72 eclipsed a 70-degree high in 1971 which would hold up as the record for that date over the next 50 years.

The local high-temperature record for Dec. 3 of 72 degrees was tied last month, having been established in 2014.

On the other end of the spectrum, the low temperature for the month was a chilly 21 degrees — recorded on five different days: Dec. 1, 13-14 and 20-21.

All that added up to a warmer-than-usual December overall, with the average temperature of 45 degrees being nearly six degrees above the all-time local average of 39.3.

The monthly statistical report from F.G. Doggett Water Plant also showed that frost was noted on 12 days during December and fog on five.