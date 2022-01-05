Police reports

January 4, 2022 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A false-pretense investigation has led to the arrest of a Dobson man who allegedly bought a $27,893 recreational vehicle from a local business with a bad check, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

Zachary Allen Draughon, 31, of 210 Ridgecrest St., is charged in connection with an incident in late December in which Mount Airy Yamaha-Suzuki-Polaris on Rockford Street was victimized. Draughon used a check from a closed account to receive the property, a Yamaha 999cc side-by-side, police records state.

The Dobson man was held in the Surry County Jail under a $500 secured bond on the worthless check charge and is scheduled to appear in District Court next Monday.

• Michael Angelo Bisceglio Jr., a resident of Four Winds Trail, reported on Dec. 28 that property he owns with a total value of $1,743 had been stolen from an unsecured bedroom of another home on Windsor Lane.

Included were a Samsung Galaxy “phantom black” smartphone; Sony portable Bluetooth speakers, tan in color; gold Versace sunglasses; a black floral hat; and a Zeus gold and black vape product. The property was taken by an unknown party.

• Travis Ray Hicks, 45, of 118 Randy Lane, was jailed without bond after officers responded to an assault call at the Sheetz convenience store on Rockford Street on Christmas Day.

Hicks was charged with violating a 50B domestic violence protective order — a type of restraining order meant to protect someone from another individual with whom they’ve had a personal relationship — by being in the presence of and engaging in a verbal altercation with Tammy Lynn Tolbert, who resides at another address on Randy Lane.

The case is set for the Jan. 19 session of Surry District Court.

• A traffic stop for speeding on Dec. 20 on South Main Street at Arlington Street resulted in the arrest of Brennon Lucas McBride, 28, of 1226 J.C. Cox Road, Westfield.

An investigation revealed that McBride was the subject of an outstanding order for arrest for failing to appear in court in Surry County which had been issued on Nov. 16. He also was charged during the traffic stop with carrying a concealed handgun and expired registration.

McBride was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $10,000 secured bond and slated for a Jan. 31 District Court appearance.