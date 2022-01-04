Crash claims Mount Airy man

By John Peters jpeters@mtairynews.com

A Mount Airy man was killed in a single-car crash near Fuquay-Varina, a small town southwest of Raleigh, over the weekend.

Jesus David Luna Onsorno, 23, of Mount Airy, died in the wreck, according to Sgt. Chris Knox of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The sergeant said Onsorno was driving his vehicle on North Carolina Road 2727 when the vehicle crossed the center line, struck a ditch, then came to rest against a line of trees. He said the vehicle, which was traveling in excess of the posted speed limit, then caught on fire.

“Speed was the primary factor behind the wreck,” Knox said, who added that no one else was in the vehicle.

The wreck, in Wake County, occurred at 6:47 a.m. on Sunday. Knox said that was the only information available from a preliminary report filed with his office. Attempts to reach the highway patrol officer who worked the wreck for additional information were not successful.