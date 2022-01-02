Rotary spreading aid to local causes

In a reversal of a reversal, Mount Airy officials have allocated $400,000 in city funds to the Surry Arts Council to help it complete construction of a multi-purpose facility.

The 4-1 vote Thursday night by the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners approving that effectively undid action taken in June 2020. The council decided 3-2 then not to fulfill a $1 million pledge to the arts group made in 2019 before the board’s makeup changed with a municipal election that year.

That sum was to be paid in annual increments of $200,000 over a five-year period to support the building project. But after three new commissioners came aboard, the majority decided in 2020 to keep intact the $200,000 tapped for the Surry Arts Council for that fiscal year covering the previous commissioners’ tenure — out of respect for them — but deny the rest of the $1 million.

Then-Mayor David Rowe cast a tie-breaking vote for the defunding that was supported by new commissioners Tom Koch and Marie Wood and opposed by longtime board members Jon Cawley and Steve Yokeley. Ron Niland, now Mount Airy’s mayor but then its at-large commissioner, was absent from that meeting, necessitating Rowe’s intervention.

Fast-forwarding to Thursday night, Cawley, Yokeley, Wood and Commissioner Joe Zalescik voted in favor of appropriating the $400,000 that had been formally requested by the arts organization on Dec. 2, with Koch adopting the same position he’d advanced in 2020.

Koch said then he could not support the long-range funding for the arts organization because the city needed new police, fire and sanitation vehicles and these items should take priority over aiding outside groups.

He again expressed financial concerns Thursday night in voting against the Surry Arts Council appropriation, which according to a budget amendment to provide the $400,000 will come from the municipal fund balance, or savings.

Koch charged that the city government has had “no input” in the planning for the new arts facility now taking shape on a site along Rockford Street near Blackmon Amphitheatre and the Mount Airy Public Library, where construction began Sept. 27.

This includes not being able to review the building specifications, which he said might have reduced the cost of the project bearing a $3.5 million price tag, with Koch questioning whether costly materials such as marble are part of the mix. He expressed further concern over the Surry Arts Council launching construction without all the funds needed for it being secured.

Koch also reiterated a previous request for financial records from the organization, including its balance sheets for recent years, which he had made when the board met earlier this month.

“I asked for it two weeks ago and I’ve got nothing,” the North Ward representative said of the financial data.

Koch tried unsuccessfully Thursday night to delay a vote on the funding until he got some answers, saying that would be “prudent.”

SAC official responds

Koch’s concerns were addressed by Surry Arts Council Executive Director Tanya Jones, who was in the audience for Thursday’s meeting.

Jones said the arts group has sought to plan the facility in a fiscally responsible manner. “There is no marble in the building,” she commented at one point in countering Koch’s statement about that material.

The Surry Arts Council has been in constant collaboration with the city government during the more than four years in which the project has taken shape — since Day One, Jones continued.

She said the construction started when it did in order to be in compliance with contributions from other funding sources for the multi-purpose facility.

Jones also repeated a disclosure during the board’s Dec. 2 meeting that the Surry Arts Council financial records requested by Koch are already on file at City Hall, due to being submitted during the annual budget process. Commissioner Joe Zalescik said financial information about the group also is available online.

“The amount of money left to raise is $800,000,” Jones said of all the crooks and turns that have brought the project to this point. “We are $800,000 short.”

Surry County officials have been asked to supply the remaining $400,000 needed, but no action has been taken by them.

“We have not as a board committed to the $400,000,” said Larry Johnson, a county commissioner in attendance Thursday night, who represents the Mount Airy District.

The city commissioners’ 4-1 vote came in the wake of a presentation by a Surry Arts Council board member on Dec. 2 touting the tourism benefits expected from the new facility along with other SAC fixtures such as the Andy Griffith Museum.

Its new multi-purpose facility will contain office, classroom and exhibit space, including a museum and statue dedicated to the Original Siamese Twins who lived near Mount Airy in the 1800s. Accommodations for artist and scholar presentations also are to be provided along with public restrooms.

The city government will own the building once it is completed and lease the facility to the arts group.

Those commissioners who support the $400,000 allocation voiced no comments Thursday night to highlight their position.

But Cawley had said during the Dec. 2 session that he fully backed this move:

“I look forward to voting in the affirmative to support that.”