Disaster-preparedness program planned locally

DOBSON — One never knows when some natural disaster might strike — just ask folks in Kentucky — and in that vein a program is offered in early January to ready local residents for such occurrences.
“The best way to survive a disaster and be able to quickly recover is to be prepared,” explained Carmen Long of the local N.C. Cooperative Extension unit based in Dobson.
“There are a number of things that you can do to make sure you and your family are ready when a disaster strikes,” added Long, an area extension agent for family and consumer education who covers Surry and Alleghany counties.
These will be outlined next Thursday at 11 a.m. during the program offered in conjunction with an Extension and Community Association (ECA) component of the agency.
“At Home with ECA — Disaster Preparedness” is the first in a 2022 series of workshops that are scheduled on the first Thursday of each month at the same time.
There is no charge for accessing the workshops to be conducted on the Eventbrite website used for such presentations, but those wanting to do must register beforehand at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/223525580027
Participants aren’t required to sign up for all the programs and can pick and choose ones they are interested in, according to Long, who said other topics throughout the year are still to be determined. “You can sign up for each one separately.”
As evidenced by the one next week on disaster-preparedness, the overall subject matter will be geared toward quality-of-life issues.
Long said partnerships with two local entities will allow participation by residents lacking computers, who can access the workshops from devices at Dobson Community Library and Surry Senior Center in Mount Airy.
Another convenient aspect is that one does not have to take part at the actual time a program is presented, according to Long.
“If you are not able to attend in real time, those registered will be emailed a video of the session after it is over which can be watched at your convenience.”
Alternate outreach approach
The upcoming series was spawned by a similar effort launched for 2021 which recognized the realities of the coronavirus in restricting public gatherings.
In lieu of a traditional meeting setting, the digital route was adopted.
“And it was extremely successful,” Long said. “And we decided we would continue to do this.”
N.C. Cooperative Extension has sought to distribute information to people for more than 100 years, and the At Home with ECA workshop series involves a new means of providing such outreach — embracing both the realities and technical alternatives of today.
“We’re just trying to continue to meet the needs of families,” Long said. “This is a way we can reach people and provide some information to those who might not be able to come to a meeting.”
During the first year of the program, topics included cooking and stress management as part of an emphasis on connecting with citizens to teach them new life skills, with an exercise segment also featured.
“Disaster preparedness we thought would be a good one in January,” Long said, “with the tornadoes we just had.”
But ironically, those recent occurrences in areas such as Kentucky were not the catalyst for that workshop. “This was already planned before that happened,” Long said.
The series will be presented by family and consumer sciences agents of the North Central District of N.C. Cooperative Extension, covering 14 counties altogether. “It’s a group effort,” Long said.
Ashley Beard of Yadkin County will lead the program on disaster preparedness.
