Westfield Winter Wonderland

December 30, 2021 John Peters II News 0

A giant snowman, along with large snowflakes, adorn this portion of Westfield Elementary School. (Submitted photo)

<p>Westfield Elementary School was recently turned into a winter wonderland. (Submitted photo)</p>

Westfield Elementary School was recently turned into a winter wonderland. (Submitted photo)

Westfield Elementary was transformed into a magical Winter Wonderland on Tuesday morning, Dec. 21.

The teachers and staff members brought” Snowmen at Night” by Caralyn Buehner to life as the teachers read the story aloud to their students during a story walk through the school. The staff worked together to transform the school for the event. Kayla Edwards was the “cocoa mama” and served hot chocolate to all students while Alyssa Cox dressed up as Olaf and greeted the students.