Breaking Up Christmas dance this weekend

Chester McMillian
Courtesy of Hobart Jones
Tommy Jarrell was awarded the National Endowment for the Arts’ National Heritage Fellowship in 1982. He was further honored when his first fiddle bought in 1915 was added to the Smithsonian Institute collection in Washington D.C.
The Surry Arts Council will be celebrating Christmas the old-time way with the Blue Ridge Mountain holiday musical tradition “Breaking Up Christmas” on Saturday, January 1, at 7:00 p.m. at the Historic Earle Theatre, 142 North Main Street in Mount Airy.
The dance will feature live music from Backstep, featuring Chester McMillian on guitar, Nick McMillian on bass, Michael Motley playing banjo, and Mac Traynham on the fiddle.
This Christmas tradition takes its name from music and dance celebrations in this area, where residents used to “Break up Christmas.” The celebration included two weeks of nightly house parties that were filled with music. Each night musicians would announce the location of the following night’s celebration. The hosts would move all the furniture to make room for dancing.
“They’d go from house to house almost – have a dance at one house, then go off to the next one the following night and all such as that. The week before Christmas and the week after, that’s when the big time was,” Lawrence Bolt a fiddler from Galax has said of the celebration.
“They’d play a tune called ‘Breakin’ Up Christmas’, that was the last dance they’d have on Christmas, they’d have Wallace Spanger play Breakin’ Up Christmas. There’s an old feller by the name of Bozwell, he’d cry every time.”
A song and an event that still evoke memories is just the reason for having the dance at the Historic Earle Theatre again this year. “Maintaining area traditional music and old-time traditions remains important to the Surry Arts Council, especially during these continued challenging times,” said Tanya Jones the Surry Arts Council’s Executive Director.
Beyond maintaining the connection to the traditions of the past, the dance is a terrific opportunity to cut loose. “It’s a great chance for folks to get out and dance or just listen and tap their feet,” Jones suggested.
Tommy Jarrell and numerous other local musicians recorded the tune “Breaking Up” Christmas.” The popular lyrics are –
“Hoo-ray Jake and Hoo-ray John
Breakin’ UP Christmas all night long.
Way back yonder a long time ago
The old folks danced the do-si-do,
Way down yonder alongside the creek
I seen Santy Claus washin’ his feet.
Santa Claus come, done and gone,
Breaking up Christmas right along…”
Backstep, an award-winning old-time band, performs old-time string band music in the “Round Peak Style.” Known for its driving rhythms and prominent melodies, Round Peak music is just the thing to make you kick up your heels and dance. In 2004, Backstep won first prize at both the Fiddler’s Grove fiddler’s convention and the Mount Airy Fiddler’s Convention.
Chester McMillian, one of the founders of the band, was born in Carroll County, Virginia, into a musical family and community. He has played traditional Old-time Round Peak style music since childhood. Chester is the recipient of the Brown-Hudson Folklore Award.
Chester played guitar with Tommy Jarrell for fifteen years, and he developed his guitar style specifically to play with Tommy. He has also played and recorded with Dix Freeman, Kirk Sutphin, and Greg Hooven, with whom he founded Backstep.
Nick McMillian, Chester’s son, was raised in the Round Peak community surrounded by music. He is truly of the tradition, bringing a whole family history into his banjo, fiddle and bass playing. Nick’s musical mentors include Fred Cockerham, his grandfather Dix Freeman, and of course, his father Chester McMillian.
Michael Motley plays banjo with the band and is well-known for his old-time banjo and his dancing. Mac Traynham, an award-winning master, is an advocate for the traditional ‘sound’ of old-time music and is a multi-instrumentalist specializing in Clawhammer banjo and old-time fiddle in a style that attracts flatfoot dancers. He has worked with numerous old-time bands playing for local community events, and has performed for audiences in the UK, Denmark, and Australia over the past eight years.
Come and join the Surry Arts Council and Backstep as they continue a tradition only found right here. For those who cannot attend or for whom curiosity will not allow them to wait, please find a link to a recording of Tommy Jarrell and string band, at the Edwards-Franklin House during the annual Sonker Festival, July, 1983: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8fGg2gUgkT0
Tickets are $10 General Admission, and can be purchased online at www.surryarts.org, at the Surry Arts Council office (336) 786-7998, 218 Rockford St, Mount Airy, NC, or at the door one hour before the show.