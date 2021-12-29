Holiday to affect city sanitation services

December 28, 2021 Thomas Joyce News 0
Staff Report

The celebration of the new year will be accompanied by changes in garbage-collection schedules for the city of Mount Airy.

This includes no commercial collections next Monday, although these will operate under the normal schedule on Friday, New Year’s Eve.

The Friday residential routes also are to be serviced as usual.

However, no yard-waste pickups will occur next Monday.

City offices are scheduled to be closed Friday in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday.