Police reports

• Shamal Niqual Cox, 25, of 152 Sheets Lane Trail, No. 10, was charged with second-degree trespassing on Dec. 17 while at Dollar General on North Renfro Street, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

Cox, who had been banned from that property by a store manager, is facing a Jan. 24 appearance in Surry District Court.

• The Circle K convenience store on Rockford Street was the scene of a larceny on Dec. 16, when two 18-packs of Natural Light beer valued at $26 were taken by an unknown suspect.

• Donna Kirby Martin, 61, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, was charged with second-degree trespassing on Dec. 15 stemming from an incident at the residence of Cynthia Kirby on Inglebrook Trail where officers responded to a civil disturbance call.

Martin had been asked to leave the property by Kirby but refused and was arrested, police records state. She was released under a $500 unsecured bond to appear in District Court next Monday.