Heatwave dialing up near-record temps

Mercury hits 71 on Christmas Day

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

The calendar says December, but this scene captured Tuesday afternoon at Riverside Park in Mount Airy easily could have occurred in June with the playground there heavily used by residents taking advantage of the warm weather.

As the final days of 2021 wind down, unseasonably warm weather will continue in this area — offering what some people might consider a final holiday gift in the form of lower heating costs.

This has been accompanied by high temperatures in the 70s, including during the weekend when any thought of a white Christmas was limited to a distant memory from the past.

While heat records were shattered in some parts of the nation, that did not happen in Mount Airy — but came close, according to figures from F.G. Doggett Water Plant, the city’s official weather-monitoring station.

The mercury hit 71 here on Christmas Day, which flirted with the local record for Dec. 25, a 75-degree reading in 1984.

It was even warmer on Sunday, when a temperature of 72 was logged at the water plant. But that mark also fell short of the all-time high locally for Dec. 26 — another 75-degree record established in 1990. Weather statistics have been kept in Mount Airy since 1924.

After a slight cooldown on Monday, the unseasonable warmth made its return on Tuesday, when highs in the mid-60s occurred.

And temps in the lower 70s are forecast in Surry County both today and Thursday, before dropping to the mid-60s on Friday and also New Year’s Day on Saturday.

The reason for this phenomenon involves another battle of North versus South.

“It’s basically because the jet stream’s pretty far north,” explained meteorologist Ken Kostura of the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Virginia, the local forecast office for areas of North Carolina including Mount Airy.

Jet streams are narrow bands of strong wind in the upper levels of the atmosphere, which follow boundaries between hot and cold air.

“And our prevailing flow is from the Southwest,” Kostura added, which means continued warmer conditions for the foreseeable future.

“Actually, it’s going to stay that way for the rest of the week,” the meteorologist said.

A gradual return toward normalcy will unfold Sunday when a high in the upper 50s is anticipated.

“That’s still pretty warm for this time of year,” Kostura said.

To put that into perspective, just four short years ago — in 2017 — the mercury plunged to 15 degrees on both Dec. 28-29, according to figures from F.G. Doggett Water Plant.

