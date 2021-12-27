East Surry Cadet of Semester chosen

Cadet SSG Owen Hughes was named Cadet of the Semester at East Surry High School after a competition. (Submitted photo)

Cadet SSG Owen Hughes was recently chosen as the East Surry High School JROTC Cadet of the Semester.

His appointment came after a competition between several cadets at the school. In order to qualify for the competition, all those cadets wishing to take part were required to maintain an “A” average over the semester leading up to the competition.

The competing cadets were graded on military bearing, appearance, and execution of drill. Each cadet was asked a maximum of 10 questions. They were all scored on how well each individual answered the question and how well they executed their drill movements.

The panel judging the cadets was made up by Cadet Command Sergeant Major Dylan Myeres, Cadet Major Maria Chilton, Cadet Second Lieutenant Kallie Orosz, Cadet Captain Nathaniel Pack and Cadet Captain Travis Watson.

Owen will receive a promotion to the next highest rank and all the cadets who participated earned a ribbon to display on their dress uniform.