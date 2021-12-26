Shaw joins Scenic Automotive

Shay Shaw

Shay Shaw has joined the staff at Scenic Automotive Group.

“Shay has been selling vehicles for several years and brings a wealth of knowledge to Scenic,” the company said in announcing his hiring.

In addition to his work with Scenic, Shaw has a number of hobbies and interests.

“Shay is an avid fisherman and his favorite sport is baseball,” the firm said. “Shay’s family is very important to him. He has two sisters, one brother, and two nephews and loves spending time with them all.

“Join us in wishing him the best of luck and stop by to see him if you are in the market for a vehicle,” the company said.