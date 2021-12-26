Surry Arts Council awards six subgrants

Six non-profit organizations in Surry County have been awarded Grassroots Arts Program Subgrants. The Surry Arts Council will award the winning organizations in the upcoming year. The grants provide funding for quality arts programming within the local community, including multicultural events, with $10,526 being awarded overall.
A committee of six panel members was hosted by the Surry Arts Council to discuss the grants in mid-December. Members of the subgrant committee included Surry Arts Council board members Terri Champney, Swanson Snow, and Lenise Lynch as well as other representatives in the community including Kelly Merritt, Kathy Pruett, Jody Crawford and Heather Elliott. The Surry Arts Council Board of Directors approved the committee’s recommendation to fully fund all six projects at its December meeting.
The African American Historical and Genealogical Society of Surry County received $3,500 for artist fees to offer African drumming and traditional African dance workshops to the community at no charge. Mount Airy Downtown Business Association received $1,000 for artist fees and marketing associated with Mayberry Farm Fest. The Mount Airy Museum of Regional History was awarded $1,100 for artist fees to offer traditional Mexican dance workshops and a Cinco de Mayo celebration with traditional Mexican dance, related crafts and a historical presentation by the Lam Museum of Anthropology.
The Mount Airy Photography Club received $1,000 for artists fees to bring a professional photographer for a community workshop and presentation. The Round Peak School of Music was awarded $1,000 for artist fees to offer a community program which will consist of traditional Appalachian music taught by local old-time masters. Veterans Memorial Park Inc. was awarded $2,962 to assist with artist fees for free workshops, jams, and demonstrations prior to the Mount Airy Fiddler’s Convention. The six projects will enrich the lives of thousands of adults and children in and around Surry County.
Since 1977, the N.C. Arts Council’s Grassroots Arts Program has provided North Carolina citizens access to quality arts experiences. The program distributes funds for the arts in all 100 counties of the state primarily through partnerships with local arts councils. Surry Arts Council is the designated county partner in Surry County and manages the funds received from the N.C. Art’s Council Grassroots Arts Program. The Surry Arts Council subgrants 50% of the funding received from the Grassroots Arts Program to county agencies that provide arts programming.
For additional information, contact Marianna Juliana at 336-786-7998 or marianna@surryarts.org.