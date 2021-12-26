Nominations sought for city sports hall

It’s that time again: when nominations are being sought for the Greater Mount Airy Sports Hall of Fame.
It recognizes persons whose athletic careers throughout the decades have brought recognition to them as individuals and the community by their involvement. They also must have contributed to the promotion and success of sports in the area by their actions.
Names of potential inductees are being solicited from the public through an application process in which nomination forms must be completed and postmarked by Jan. 31. It is headed by Mount Airy Parks and Recreation.
“Mount Airy accepts nominees every two years (even years),” explained Parks and Recreation Director Darren Lewis, who presently also is serving as interim city manager.
That biennial process has been in place since 2016.
“We induct five total individuals each year,” Lewis added regarding the periods in which the program runs, which includes four for the sports hall of fame and one Granite City Award winner. The latter goes to someone who has contributed to the promotion of sports in the community other than as an athlete, coach or administrator.
The selections are made by a city Hall of Fame Committee, with the latest class to be announced early next year.
To date more than 80 individuals or teams had been inducted into the hall, since its first class in 2003, and their names engraved on a monument on the grounds of the Municipal Building as a lasting tribute.
The last inductees in 2020 included Kirsten Parries, Matus Kriska, Tyler Hull, Jordan Hiatt and the person tapped for the Granite City Award, Scott Graham, who was honored posthumously.
To avoid duplication, persons in making a nomination can consult a list of pre-2020 inductees at https://www.mountairy.org/DocumentCenter/View/1169/SportsHallOfFameInductees?bidId=
Eligibility details
The defined area of the Greater Mount Airy Sports Hall of Fame covers the city limits of Mount Airy, inclusive of the Mount Airy City Schools District and the one-mile extraterritorial (ETJ) zone long in place for areas just outside town.
It is open to nominees who’ve played a role in the entire sports history of the area, either living or deceased.
If being recognized as a coach, administrator, referee, umpire or other official in a sports program in the defined area, and still active in their craft, the nominee must have been involved as one of these individuals for a minimum of 25 years.
Inductees are required to be of good character and reputation, and must have upheld the ideals of good sportsmanship and been a resident of the defined area by birth or relocation.
In order to be elected to membership, a nominee may receive no more than one dissenting vote from the selection committee.
Information that can be submitted about nominees includes scrapbooks, which will be returned at the end of the application process, with those making applications asked to attach as much detail as possible.
Nomination forms are available at Reeves Community Center, City Hall and Mount Airy High School.
The completed applications can be sent by the application deadline to Parks and Recreation Director Darren Lewis, City of Mount Airy, P.O. Box 1232, Mount Airy, NC, 27030, or emailed to dlewis@mountairy.org
