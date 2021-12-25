Surry airports land federal funds

A plane prepares to take off at Mount Airy-Surry County Airport in a file photo.

It has been a good year government-wise for Mount Airy-Surry County Airport, which has been tapped not only to receive state funds but most recently money from Uncle Sam via the federal infrastructure bill.

U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina announced in mid-December that the facility in the Holly Springs community, along with Elkin Municipal Airport, will be beneficiaries of that legislation along with other airports around the state.

The aid for the two in Surry is part of more than $458 million secured for North Carolina’s airports over the next five years, to come from the Airport Infrastructure Grant included in the bipartisan infrastructure package supported by Sen. Tillis.

Figures from Tillis’ office show that Mount Airy-Surry County Airport and Elkin Municipal Airport each will receive a yearly allocation totaling $159,000.

Mount Airy-Surry County Airport Manager George Crater says no determination has been made as to how the funding will be utilized there.

“I have not received clarification of the potential uses of this funding,” Crater advised this past Monday.

“Many times this money is earmarked for safety projects only,” he explained. “I hope to get a list of potential uses in the next few weeks.”

One safety project at the airport which recently has been a focus involves the completion of a parallel taxiway, a path for aircraft which connects a runway with aprons, hangars, terminals and other facilities. This allows planes to vacate the runway quicker, permitting others to land or take off in shorter time frames.

The state budget finalized in November included $1.5 million for the completion of the parallel taxiway.

That budget also included $2.9 million for the construction of a new terminal building at Mount Airy-Surry County Airport.

“North Carolina airports will receive more than $458 million over the next five years and these investments will go a long way in improving major and regional airports across our state,” Sen. Tillis said in a statement regarding the federal funding.

“This airport funding will continue to drive economic development throughout our rural and urban communities,” he added, “and I look forward to seeing these investments deployed to improve our critical infrastructure assets in the state.”

