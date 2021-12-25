Nursing students complete community service project

Surry Community College Nursing students in NUR 221, LPN to ADN Concepts I, completed individual community services projects as part of their course curriculum for the fall 2021 semester.
The students were required to complete a combined 222 hours of community service. They exceeded this goal by completing a total of 253 hours.
Candace Wilmoth, nursing program student and an employee of Wayne Farms, held a coat drive for children as her community service project. She reached out to coworkers, friends and family members for donations, with Wayne Farms providing a monetary donation. These coats were sent to Dobson, Rockford, and Cedar Ridge elementary schools for children in need.
“I have children of my own, and we are so fortunate to have warm clothing. I wanted to help provide that to other children who are not as fortunate,” Wilmoth said. “I purchased a coat rack for each location using gracious monetary donations. Through the help of my amazing team at Wayne Farms along with monetary donations from the company and donations from the community, I was able to collect 100 coats. I have enjoyed this project and hope that many children will benefit from the community’s kind heart through donations.”
Other students’ community service projects included participating in a dozen COVID vaccine clinics and two Red Cross blood drives, creating handouts about sober living and community resources, volunteering at local food pantries and shelters, participating in medical ministries, manning a first aid tent at a 5K race, working at the SECU Family House in Winston-Salem to prepare care packages for cancer patients, volunteering with an animal therapy program and running a blanket drive to distribute blankets to local nursing homes.
Nurse Educator Jennifer Mitchell, MSN, RN, OCN, commended her students for their hard work. “These students went above and beyond and thought outside the box to get these community service hours done. I am proud beyond measure of the things these students did to help their communities.”
SCC nursing students have many educational pathways. They can choose to complete the three-semester Practical Nursing program; Associate Degree Nursing (ADN), which is a two-year program, or currently Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs) can choose to complete the LPN-ADN program, which is a three-semester program. SCC also offers opportunities for students to pursue a baccalaureate degree in Nursing (LPN-BSN and RIBN collaboration) through a partnership with Lees-McRae College.
For more information about Surry’s Nursing programs, contact Leona Childress, coordinator of special admissions at childressl@surry.edu or 336-386-3358 or Dr. Yvonne Johnson, associate dean of health sciences at johnsony@surry.edu or 336-386-3368. Follow the nursing program on Facebook @surrynursing.