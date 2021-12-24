Police reports

December 23, 2021 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A theft-related incident at Walmart has led to a Dobson man being jailed, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

Kevin Brent Heath, 45, of 7814 U.S. 601, was encountered by officers at the store on Dec. 15, when he was found to have allegedly stolen two DVD movies (“Venom” and a “Rambo” compilation) along with men’s shirts — merchandise with a total value of nearly $100.

The items were recovered intact, with Heath accused of larceny and possession of stolen goods. He also was found to be the subject of an outstanding order for arrest for failing to appear in court, which had been issued on Dec. 8. Heath was held in the Surry County Jail under an $800 secured bond and is scheduled to be in District Court on Feb. 15.

• Gerald Dean Beasley, 58, of 158 Whitewood Lane, was encountered last Saturday on Springs Road at Jones School Road and charged with driving while impaired in reference to a traffic crash involving a 2005 Nissan 350Z he was operating.

Testing revealed Beasley to have a blood-alcohol content of .22 percent, police records state, nearly three times the legal limit for getting behind the wheel. He was released on a written promise to appear in Surry District Court on Jan. 31.

• LRS Trucking on Starlite Road was the scene of a larceny discovered on Dec. 9, which involved two sets of wiring harness with a total value of $800 being cut from a trailer and hauled away.

In addition to the trucking business, Marshall U.S. Transportation in Ararat is listed as a victim of the crime.

• It was reported on Dec. 9 that a Piedmont Advantage debit card of Katelyn Miree Lardner, a Rockford Street resident, had been stolen by someone with the intent to use it in a fraudulent manner.

The incident occurred at the local Shepherd’s House homeless shelter.

• Police were told on Dec. 7 that Vivian Holder Seal of Hawks Road in Lowgap had been a victim of fraud-identity theft, which involved an unknown party using her personal information including documents.

Records show that this came to light at Blue Ridge Cardiology and Internal Medicine on Rockford Street.