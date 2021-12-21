Act 2 – After SAC, museum seeks city funds

Mount Airy Museum of Regional History found itself in the same boat as the Surry Arts Council in June 2020, when city officials disallowed previously approved long-range public funding for both organizations.
A good chunk of the money that had been tapped for the arts group effectively was restored by the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners last Thursday night.
However, no similar action has occurred on behalf of the museum, which is leaving its leadership feeling a bit like those scorned by Scrooge in the classic Dickens story.
“Well, we are frustrated at this point,” said Paul Madren, a member of the governing board for the downtown facility and the group’s treasurer.
In the September-October period of 2019, Mount Airy officials had OK’d a total of $2 million to aid building-related projects of the Surry Arts Council and museum.
The arts organization was granted $1 million toward a new multi-purpose building near the Mount Airy Public Library, to be paid at the rate of $200,000 annually spread over five years. The commissioners later voted to appropriate $100,000 to the museum annually over the next decade for a $1 million total, to aid major renovations at the facility on North Main Street.
There was an understanding at the time that future commissioners could not be committed to those funding levels. And after the city board’s makeup changed, a vote to undo the long-range “commitment” occurred — except for what was approved for the fiscal year covered by the previous commissioners’ tenure.
Funding request planned
There has been no mention of restoring museum funding at any recent commissioners meeting, although its executive director, Matt Edwards, was in the audience for a Dec. 2 session when the Surry Arts Council formally requested the $400,000, and didn’t speak.
But Madren says that will change.
“We have a presentation we plan to put in place to ask for $250,000,” the museum treasurer and board member said Monday.
Madren explained that this particular sum coincides with recent improvements that have included a total redo of what he called the an “old-time” area on the museum’s first floor and work on a children’s play section on the third floor. The entrance to the facility also has been moved from a side door on its north side to its original location when a hardware business occupied the building.
“We’re looking to get some support from the city on that,” Madren said of assisting with the cost of the renovations.
The municipal funding is sought as an acknowledgement of the museum’s value to the local tourism industry which the improvements will further aid.
Certain efforts have been occurring behind the scenes leading to an official request.
“We have been in contact with most of the council members,” Madren disclosed.
“I have had a serious conversation with Cawley and Tom and some of the others,” he said of commissioners Jon Cawley and Tom Koch, short of a formal presentation.
“The timing on that has been delayed a couple of times,” Madren said, mentioning that a couple of the commissioners have told him to just wait, and a “we’ll take care of you kind of thing” will result.
Some tall convincing could be in store to sway the majority of board members.
Madren said in his discussions with Commissioner Cawley, the latter seems to harbor the idea that the Surry Arts Council is the greatest thing “since sliced bread” in terms of its tourism value with programs and exhibits.
But the museum board member/treasurer says that facility also is a key player in this regard locally, with groups and individuals coming from near and far for tours.
One difference between the museum and the new multi-purpose facility being built by the Surry Arts Council is that the arts center will be owned by the city government once finished and leased to the arts council.
