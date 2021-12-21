Police reports

December 21, 2021 Thomas Joyce News

• A crime involving property damage was discovered Friday in a parking area at Moody Funeral Home on West Pine Street, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

It targeted a 2018 Mazda CX-5 owned by Barbara Ann Steffy of Meadowstone Lane, which was “willfully damaged” by a known individual who scratched the paint on the passenger-side rear door of the vehicle. The damage was put at $400.

The case was undergoing further investigation at last report.

• Devin Blake Haynes-Burnett, 25, of 647 Turner Mountain Road, was arrested at a Hillcrest Drive location and charged with driving while impaired Friday after a traffic crash involving a 2013 Infiniti G37 he was operating.

Haynes-Burnett was released on a written promise to appear in Surry District Court on Jan. 31.

• Walmart was the scene of a theft on Dec. 9, when a wallet owned by Michelle Manuela MacNeilly of Ivy Circle in Elkin was stolen from a shopping cart. The wallet, purple with green dots, contained an unspecified sum of money.

• A traffic crash investigation resulted in the arrest of Bonnie Sue Monday, 27, of 169 Grey Ghost Lane, on Dec. 8.

Police records indicate that the crash occurred at 2227 Rockford St., the address for the Circle K convenience store. During the investigation, Monday was found to be the subject of an outstanding order for arrest for failing to appear in court which had been issued in March 2019 in Stokes County.

Monday was jailed under a $1,000 secured bond and was scheduled to be in District Court in Dobson on Dec. 13.

• Police were told on Dec. 7 that property valued at $1,200 had been stolen from a tool box that was pried open on a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado pickup at the Scenic Chevrolet Buick GMC dealership on Rockford Street. Included were a Milwaukee six-piece tool kit, a Fluke multimeter test device and miscellaneous electrical tools.

Landon Clay East of Eaton Street, an employee of the dealership, is listed as the victim of the crime.

• Morgan Cortese Duncan, a resident of Old Rockford Street, told police that money was stolen from her wallet on Dec. 7 by an unknown suspect, with the sum undisclosed. The theft occurred at 1910 N. Main St., the address for the Circle K convenience store.