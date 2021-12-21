Woman allegedly steals James Easter wreath

December 21, 2021 Thomas Joyce News 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

A Florida woman has been accused of stealing a wreath honoring legendary local musician James Easter, who died earlier this month.

The memorial wreath had been placed on the front door of Mayberry Music Center, a business that Easter — the last-surviving member of The Easter Brothers gospel-bluegrass group — long operated on North Main Street in downtown Mount Airy.

City police say the white cross with flowers was recovered later on the same day it was stolen — from a location nearby in the possession of the woman linked to the theft, who also is accused on assaulting a postal worker.

Tamara Lynn Gross, 60, of Winter Haven, Florida, is charged with larceny, possession of stolen property and simple assault stemming from the alleged crimes that occurred last Thursday and reported by the Mount Airy Police Department on Monday.

Gross was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $1,500 secured bond and slated for a Jan. 3 appearance in District Court.

James Easter, 89, had died on Dec. 11 after battling COVID-19. He and his brothers Edd and Russell formed a popular group that recorded at least two dozen albums while garnering multiple music industry awards.

The wreath stolen from the doorway of Mayberry Music Center is listed as the property of Grant Welch, a resident of Sheffield Lane and close friend of James Easter who spearheaded a project to provide a mural of the brothers.

It occupies a wall of a rest area across the street from the music shop. The mural was dedicated earlier this year during a heavily attended event featuring James Easter and members of his family.

Police records indicate that the wreath was removed sometime after 2:15 a.m. on Thursday.

Gross was encountered by police around 11:30 that morning during a suspicious-vehicle investigation at 174 W. Pine St., the address for an apartment house located around the corner from North Main Street where the music store operates.

Police records say that after stealing the memorial wreath, the Florida woman assaulted Aubrey Collins, a U.S. Postal Service employee who resides in Cana, Virginia. This involved Gross “pushing and grabbing” the female victim, an arrest report states.

The wreath, meanwhile, was recovered intact and returned to Welch. It is valued at $75.

“That’s pitiful”

Welch indicated Tuesday that multiple decorations had been placed in front of Mayberry Music Center, and last week’s incident was one of three wreath thefts occurring there.

He said this type of crime contradicts the image in which most people would prefer to view Mount Airy.

“Friendly town and all that stuff, and people stealing wreaths — that’s pitiful,” Welch remarked in trying to make some sense of the motivation involved. “I just don’t know.”

In the wake of the most recent larceny, Welch advised that efforts to honor his late friend via the wreath route have been abandoned.

“I took them all up Saturday night,” he said of items placed at the front of the store, “because I couldn’t stand no more — it just broke my heart.”

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.