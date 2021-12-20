Grant may provide free SCC tuition

December 20, 2021 Mount Airy News News 0

The North Carolina Longleaf Commitment Grant is now available for 2020 high school graduates, along with 2021 high school graduates. The grant also includes 2020 and 2021 high school equivalency graduates who obtained their high school diplomas by taking the HiSet or GED tests. All these students could potentially earn free tuition at Surry Community College.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a lot of stress for everyone including students,” said SCC President Dr. David Shockley. “However, there have been some bright spots in the pandemic including this excellent opportunity for recent graduates to receive an incredible amount of financial aid for tuition that does not have to be repaid. Students should take advantage of this unbelievable opportunity.”

The Longleaf Commitment Grant helps students access up to $2,800 per year for two years—which means they could potentially earn a degree from Surry Community College tuition free.

Students do not have to complete an extra application to apply for the Longleaf Commitment Grant. All they must do is complete the FAFSA, which is the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, and enroll at Surry Community College. Then, the SCC Financial Aid office will inform students about their grant awards based on eligibility.

Awards range from $700 to $2,800 per year to pay for tuition. Funding for the grant program comes from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief fund using money from federal COVID-19 relief packages. The NC Longleaf Commitment grant program is a partnership between the NC Governor’s Office, the NC Community College System, and the State Education Assistance Authority. More details about this grant are available on surry.edu’s homepage.

Anyone unsure about educational or career goals is encouraged to stop by Surry Community College’s Purpose Center on the Dobson campus in the A-Building for assistance in determining goals. At the Purpose Center, the career coaches will give a career assessment and introduce visitors to the college’s many educational programs.

Surry Community College is registering students for spring classes. The deadline to register for spring classes is Wednesday, Dec. 22, before the college closes for Christmas break. Spring classes will start Jan. 7. Go to surry.edu to learn more about spring registration. Contact Student Services at 336-386-3264 or studentservices@surry.edu for assistance with college application, financial aid or class registration.