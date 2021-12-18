Quiz Bowl team finishes 10-0

December 18, 2021 Mount Airy News News 0

Quiz Bowl Team members are Xavier Escobar-Tapia, Angel Rivera, Andrew Myers, Nicholas Calvillo-Solis, Cristoto Lim, Abby Moser, and club adviser, Rod Hosking. (Submitted photo)

The Mount Airy High School Quiz Bowl team placed first in the Virtual Fall Tournament League going 10-0 in its season. The Virtual Winter League begins at the end of January, and the team will also participate in the Mount Airy Public Library’s Quiz Bowl Competition on Feb. 19 at the Andy Griffith Playhouse.