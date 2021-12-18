Central Middle School enjoys outside classroom

Central Middle’s new outside classroom (Submitted photo).

<p>Students enjoying the weather while studying earlier this autumn. (Submitted photo)</p>

Central Middle School students have been enjoying their new outside classroom this year.

Thanks to Stephanie Boone Cook for being the recipient of the North Carolina Outdoor Advisory Council Grant, the school is able to use this space for outside learning. This space contains whiteboards, picnic tables, and other useful tools to help students make the most of outside learning.