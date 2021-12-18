SBC director Harden receives state award

Director of the Surry Community College Small Business Center (SBC) Mark Harden has received a Level 2 Credentialing award from the N.C. Community College System Small Business Center Network.
This award was presented to Harden for completing the required training milestones in the credentialing program. The award is based in part on establishing active partnerships with federal, state, county and municipal agencies and organizations.
Harden’s work has included providing seminars with the U.S. Small Business Administration, N.C. Secretary of State as well as the N.C. Department of Revenue. The SBC and Harden also partner with Thread Capital (N.C. Rural Center), N.C. Small Business Technology and Development Center, local chambers of commerce, and economic development partnerships on various economic development activities, as well as other community activities.
Harden has made significant contributions to the community during his three-year tenure as the director of SCC Small Business Center. He received the North Carolina State Small Business Center’s Rookie of the Year Award in 2020.
Harden has counseled hundreds of aspiring entrepreneurs and small business owners while supporting small business start-ups, resulting in over 150 new and retained jobs in the region. Additionally, the SCC SBC has offered more than 100 business seminars with nearly a thousand attendees in the region during his tenure.
The counseling and seminars cover a diverse range of important topics including business plans, capital funding, e-commerce, marketing, accounting, QuickBooks, income taxes, sales taxes, licenses/permits, website design and much more.
Harden has served local communities by collaborating with them in support of the Shop Local campaign by American Express and serving on many economic development and workforce training committees throughout the region. He participates in Leadership Surry County and Leadership Yadkin County.
For information about confidential, one-on-one counseling and resource referrals, contact Harden at hardenm@surry.edu or call 336-386-3685.
The Small Business Center provides seminars, workshops, resources and counseling to prospective business owners and existing business owners. The SCC Small Business Center has facilities in Dobson, Elkin, Mount Airy, Pilot Mountain, and Yadkinville.
To register for upcoming virtual seminars or to view a complete listing of the upcoming Small Business Center offerings, visit www.surry.edu/sbc.