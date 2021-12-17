Consider United Fund during giving season

December 17, 2021 John Peters II News 0
Staff report

During the season of giving, United Fund of Surry officials want to remind people to consider donating to their agency, which in turn can help other organizations.

“There are 15 days left in the year to give and receive a charitable deduction” Melissa Hiatt, executive director of the United Fund of Surry, said on Thursday.

She said this year — the second in which fundraising has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic — has been different than years past. The United Fund of Surry has a fundraising goal this year of $430,000, money to be used to help support its 26 member agencies.

“Although the campaign is going well and receiving gifts is a little ahead of schedule, the needs are much higher,” Hiatt said. “Surry County is very giving but also nurturing. Although we are blessed with multiple nonprofits in the community there are still unmet needs. This year there are new nonprofits emerging and some have already reached out to the United Fund for support. It is unknown at this time if the new requests will meet the funding criteria, but we want to be prepared to support the citizens in need of services,” she said.

The United Fund of Surry’s mission is to strengthen and support the community. The 26 member agencies provide services that focus on youth and family services, senior services, crisis intervention and medical intervention.

“All donations received support citizens of Surry County and no administrative cost leave the county,” Hiatt said. The United Fund of Surry’s motto is #keepitlocalsurrey.

“No matter what path you choose to give, #keepitlocalsurry means that your investment in your community is creating an impact that is immeasurable. You are improving the quality of life for those most in need both today and in the future,” stated Hiatt.

There are a number of ways individuals can help support United Fund and the work it does in the community. Among those are:

– Start or participate in a work-placegiveing campaign that allows an office or branch of a company to donate, volunteer and speak out for causes that matter to them;

– Donate online at http://www.unitedfundofsurry.org/donate;

– Mail a donation to P.O. Box 409, Mount Airy, NC 27030;

– Make a Legacy Gift: A gift to the United Fund to ensure maximize use of dollars to support the community for years to come. Call 336-789-3087 to discuss a legacy gift;

– Volunteer to serve on a committee to the United Fund’s board of directors.

For more information on The United Fund of Surry County, visit http://www.unitedfundofsurry.org/