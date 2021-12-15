300+ hit the trail for Rosy Cheeks 5K

December 14, 2021 John Peters II News 0
Staff report

Runners — some dressed in costumes, one even carrying an American flag, braved brisk and damp conditions Saturday. Here, they reach the turn-around point, marked appropriately enough by a snow man, in the Rosy Cheeks 5K. (Submitted photo)

<p>Runners adorned Christmas attire and, at lease in this case, brought a young one in a stroller along for the run. (Submitted photo)</p>

Runners adorned Christmas attire and, at lease in this case, brought a young one in a stroller along for the run. (Submitted photo)

More than 300 participants — some adorned in holiday-themed costumes — turned out Saturday for a brisk and damp 5K on the Greenway.

The annual Rosy Cheeks Toy Drive 5K run, hosted by Mount Airy Parks and Recreation, Reeves Community Center Foundation and the Mount Airy Police Department, drew the competitors out, each hoping for a fun run, and the opportunity to donate toys and money to the annual Christmas toy drive.

This was the 14th run — last year’s was a virtual event because of the coronavirus pandemic — for the run with 309 officially taking part. That topped the 300 Parks and Rec Director Darren Lewis had said in late November was the goal for this year’s 5K.

The 3.1-mile race, along the Ararat River Greenway, saw all runners hit the pavement at the start. The average finish for the participants was 38:13, but that was not indicative of just how fast some of the runners were.

Cayden Dalton, of Stuart, Virginia, took the top overall spot with a time of 17:39, or an average of 5:40 per mile.

Jack Badger of Knoxville, Tennessee was second and Charles Walker, of State Road, took third place overall.

Brooke Hull, of Winston-Salem, was first among female runners, with a finishing time of 20:25, followed by Bailey Reuginger of Clemmons and Abigail Hemric of Danbury.