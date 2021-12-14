Traffic cone Christmas tree returns

For the second-straight year, a Christmas tree display highlighting the humble traffic cone — 78 of them to be exact — is providing a unique touch of holiday spirit in Mount Airy.

The traffic cones normally are used by street crews of the city Public Works Department to close roadways or designate work zones.

Each traffic cone is a simple study in orange and white. But the nearly 80 pressed into service to create an 18-foot Christmas tree illustrate how even such mundane objects can be transformed into something beautiful and festive for passersby.

“They have been stopping almost daily to take pictures of it,” Public Works Director Mitch Williams said of the tree erected outside his department’s headquarters at 440 E. Pine St. (N.C. 103) near the Ararat River bridge adjacent to Riverside Park.

The special tree first adorned that location last Christmas, the idea for which was spawned by another one Williams had spotted online. It was placed outside the building of a company that manufactures traffic cones.

Williams added Tuesday that the local tree took shape in the midst of the coronavirus scare in 2020, and it was hoped that the cone display — which is stunningly lit up at night — would bring at least a small sense of joy to the community.

And with the pandemic yet raging, the public works staff is seeking to inspire that same reaction this Christmas season.

“As soon as we took it down last year, we immediately had people asking us if we are going to put it up again next year,” Williams said of the display.

The original tree took about half a day for public works staff members to set up, but was done so in a way that allowed it to be disassembled, stored and put up again for future Christmases, as are other decorations.

In addition to the traffic cones, it is composed of old pallets, plywood and 4-by-4 wood pieces.

While it is intended to be a festive holiday display, the prevailing orange hue of the cone tree also provides a subtle reminder about the need to exercise care and be safe during the Christmas season — throughout the year, actually.

This is further enhanced by the presence not of a traditional star atop the tree but a small round sign that says “slow” on one side and “stop” on the other.

Williams says the plan is for the cone tree to become an annual holiday tradition locally.

“As long as people enjoy it, we are going to keep putting it up,” the public works director pledged.

“So we hope it will bring some smiles and Christmas cheer to people — something a little different.”

